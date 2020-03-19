HealthNews

The city of Fort St. John will limit access to City Hall

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John will be limiting public access to City Hall and closing others.

The following City buildings will have reduced public access:

• North Peace Leisure Pool – closed indefinitely
• Pomeroy Sport Centre, including Visitor Centre – closed indefinitely
• North Peace Arena – closed indefinitely
• Kids Arena Field House – closed indefinitely
• Fort St. John RCMP Detachment – no public access
• Fort St. John Fire Station – no public access
• Public Works Building – no public access
• Grounds Building – no public access
• Water Treatment Plant – no public access
• Protective Services Building – no public access
• City Hall – limited public access between 11 am and 2 pm
• Beaton Building, for Development Services – limited public access between 11 am and 2 pm

Below is a message from Acting Mayor Lilia Hansen

Fort St. John City Council will meet on Monday, March 23 for their regularly scheduled meetings and will follow requirements from public health officials. The meetings can be viewed on the City of Fort St. John’s website.

The City of Fort St. John continues to monitor the spread of COVID-19, and we are receiving regular updates from regional, provincial and federal public health officials. The City of Fort St. John has formed a committee, consisting of Council, the executive leadership team, public safety, human resources and communications, that is meeting daily to address appropriate responses to this rapidly evolving situation. Also, we are assessing all the resources available to local governments.

Further updates on the City of Fort St. John’s operations will be provided at fortstjohn.ca/covid19.

