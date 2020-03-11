The Early Years Healthy Round-Up free event, today at Totem Mall

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Early Years Healthy Round-Up is a free event for children ages 0-5 years, taking place today at the Totem Mall.

The Early Years Healthy Round-up event is designed to offer parents information that is important to the health and development of their children with several booths to speak with representatives in multiple areas that are associated with their childrens needs.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

This is an opportunity for parents to connect with professionals as another step in their children’s health and development shared Moya Fenny, Program Coordinator with the Family Friendly Coalition.

Booths that are set up cover important topic’s for your 0-5-year-old children include;

Dental Checks

Hearing Information

Vision Information

Face Painting

Early Literacy Activities

Infant Development Information

Resources and Community Information

Developmental Questionaire

Childcare Information

The goal of the Early Years Health Roundup is to;

Increase universal screening options for 0-5-year-olds

Connect parents with existing community resources

Raise awareness about the importance of the early years

The event takes place from 10 am to 5 pm, Wednesday, March 11th at the Totem Mall.

Strong Partnerships between the community and the Family Friendly Coalition include;

Community Bridge, Engage Sport North, Fort St. John Child Development Centre, Fort St. John Public Library, Fort St. John Fire Department, NEAT, Northern Health (Community Nutrition, Dental, Hearing, Handwashing, Vision), North Peace Child Care Resources & Referral, School District 60 (Early Learning), Totem Mall.

To view the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE