The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation is seeking people that can sew

By Tracy Teves

Tracy Teves

FORT ST, JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has put out a call for people that can sew and quilt in the community.

The request is for easy washable, fabric drawstring bags to go to the nurses and medical staff at the Fort St. John Hospital. These bags are to put their clothes in before/and after their shifts.

The Manager of Patient Care Services has asked these bags to be delivered to the FSJ Hospital Greeter at the main door entrance. The management team will distribute them where they are needed.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Hospital Foundation wants the community to know how much they appreciate all the kindness community members and businesses have shown in supporting the staff at the Hospital.

