The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality focuses on delivering essential and critical services during COVID-19 pandemic

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The Northern Rockies Regional Municipalities (NRRM) Emergency Operations Centre shares it will be activated to level 1 as a preparatory and precautionary measure.

To ensure that if the COVID-19 situation was to evolve quickly, the NRRM emergency operations can respond quickly and appropriately.

According to NRRM, as part of its ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic and based on the advice being provided by the Public Health Officer, the delivery of non-essential services is scaled back; all essential and critical services will be maintained to ensure the safety of the municipality.

Essential and/or critical services that will remain operational are those that:

are required to meet legislative requirements

support employee and public safety and security

enable critical business services and supports

protect and operate vital infrastructure

are necessary to keep essential services operating

fulfill contractual, legal and financial obligations.

The staff of the NRRM share they have done a thorough assessment of the services required to keep the community safe and supported. Current examples of essential services include the public safety services delivered by Northern Rockies Fire Rescue, Public Works, Airport, Governance and key support services.

The NRRM administration and corporate services are available at 250.774.2541 or email; JustAsk@NorthernRockies.ca; to respond to community questions and requests for essential services.

NRRM is encouraging residents to use online banking for any payments. Late charges on water and sewer utilities will be waived and registration fees for cancelled recreation programs will be refunded. The NRRM’s economic development department will also remain operational to continue to provide information and support to the business community during these challenging times.