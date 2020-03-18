News

The staff of the city of Fort St. John announce further COVID-19 precautions

By Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Staff of the city of Fort St. John announced as of Wednesday 18th, 2020, all city’s Recreation Facilities are closed indefinitely in response to COVID-19. 

According to city staff, the closures affect the Pomeroy Sport Centre, including Visitor Centre, North Peace Arena, Kids Arena Fieldhouse and the previously announced closure of the North Peace Leisure Pool. 

Additionally, this includes the cancellation of all programming, activities, private bookings and courses in these facilities. Also, the City-owned North Peace Cultural Centre and Fort St. John Curling Club are closed indefinitely.

City staff say the health and safety of employees, residents, and visitors is paramount, and they will continue to respond appropriately to this rapidly evolving situation. 

City staff will contact those groups and participants affected by the facility closures to discuss refund options in the coming days; patrons are being asked to refrain from calling the North Peace Leisure Pool or Pomeroy Sport Centre to request a refund at this time. 

The staff of the city of Fort St. John continues to monitor the spread of COVID-19, and are receiving regular updates from regional, provincial and federal public health officials. 

Whether at home, or in public, all staff, residents, and visitors are asked to take the following personal precautions, as recommended by public health authorities: 

  • Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds 
  • Cough and sneeze into your sleeve 
  • Avoid touching your face 
  • Stay home when you are feeling unwell 
  • Practice social distancing by maintaining 2 metres (6 feet) between people 

Further updates on the City of Fort St. John operations will be provided at fortstjohn.ca/covid19 and shared through the City’s social media channels.

For information on the COVID-19 pandemic, visit the BC Centre for Disease Control website at bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19

