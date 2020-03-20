News

The 'Window Hearts' of Fort St. John

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With many families in the community social distancing and applying self-isolation, a new trend of hearts being put in windows is becoming visible in town.

The hearts started as a symbol of support for first responders, local nurses, doctors and the people in the community that continue to be on the front lines during these uncertain times.

Yet there is also another reason you may want to participate by hanging a paper heart in your window, parents are using this engagement as an opportunity to change the scenery for their children by taking them for car rides and engage them by playing I-spy.

Many parents are using this as a crafting opportunity to cut out and decorate paper hearts and hang them in their windows. With the show of support and comments seen in FB feeds, this act of kindness has not been reserved for children, as many people are choosing to participate.

These hearts have become a unified symbol the community has grasped onto as a way to show love and hope. A greatly appreciated source of light-hearted distraction to participate in something greater than their current situation.

