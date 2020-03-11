Sports

Third Annual St Paddy’s Day 5 K Run, Walk, or Jig this Saturday

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
The Annual St. Paddy's Day 5K Run. Source Facebook

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

District of Tumbler Ridge Chief Administrative Officer resigns

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. - The District of Tumbler Ridge has announced that it has received notice of resignation from...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Third Annual St Paddy’s Day 5 K Run, Walk, or Jig this Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Irish Dance Society is hosting the Third Annual St. Paddy’s...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

FSJ Medical Clinic implements precautionary measure in light of Coronavirus

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Fort St. John Medical...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Irish Dance Society is hosting the Third Annual St. Paddy’s Day 5 K Run, Walk, or Jig this Saturday, March 14.

This event is in support of the Watt School of Irish Dance.

It will be a morning of running, walking, and merriment in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

This St. Paddy’s Day-themed event will be this Saturday starting at 10:00 a.m. in the North Peace Leisure Pool parking lot.

All ages are welcome to partake in this event.

The cost to register for the event is $30.00 per participant.

Following the run, participants can take part in a pub crawl to visit local drinking establishments and enjoy some green beer.

Top runners in this run can expect to receive a medal and swag bag, which includes cash prizes and vouchers.

To register for this event, you can fill out a form online.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleFSJ Medical Clinic implements precautionary measure in light of Coronavirus
Next articleDistrict of Tumbler Ridge Chief Administrative Officer resigns

More Articles Like This

Fort St John Minor Lacrosse League getting ready for another season of play

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse League is getting ready for another season of play. According to Annika Hedican, of...
Read more

Registration now open for Spring Session at NPGA

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Gymnastics Association has registration now open for Pro D Day and Spring break camps, and for...
Read more

FSJ Figure Skating Club skaters compete at Championships in Kelowna

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Figure Skating Club had members down in Kelowna over the weekend, March 6 to the...
Read more

NEBC Midget Predators go undefeated for League Super Weekend

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Midget Predators were home in Taylor over the weekend, March 7 and 8, for the League...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv