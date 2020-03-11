FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Irish Dance Society is hosting the Third Annual St. Paddy’s Day 5 K Run, Walk, or Jig this Saturday, March 14.

This event is in support of the Watt School of Irish Dance.

It will be a morning of running, walking, and merriment in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

This St. Paddy’s Day-themed event will be this Saturday starting at 10:00 a.m. in the North Peace Leisure Pool parking lot.

All ages are welcome to partake in this event.

The cost to register for the event is $30.00 per participant.

Following the run, participants can take part in a pub crawl to visit local drinking establishments and enjoy some green beer.

Top runners in this run can expect to receive a medal and swag bag, which includes cash prizes and vouchers.

To register for this event, you can fill out a form online.