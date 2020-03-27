Health

Third move for Saint John COVID-19 testing site causing confusion, says MLA

Avatar
By Global News
third-move-for-saint-john-covid-19-testing-site-causing-confusion,-says-mla

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Spark support continues despite cancellation of conference

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Despite making the decision to cancel this year's conference, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

School District 60 releases learning plan amid COVID-19 pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 provided an update, on Friday, in regard to a learning plan...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

BC Transit to limit number of passengers for physical distancing

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Transit has announced it is taking additional measures to support physical distancing by...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Saint John’s coronavirus testing centre has had a few homes since Horizon Health Network put it in place earlier this month.

Residents in the Saint John area who wished to be tested for COVID-19 were originally directed to Exhibition Park before the test site was relocated to the city’s north end.

Now, the testing location has been moved for the third time, based out of the Hope Wellness Centre on Saint John’s east side.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

READ MORE: Coronavirus testing centre in Saint John changes location

Horizon health said the decision came after community feedback.

But Saint John Harbour MLA Gerry Lowe said the triple-relocation is “a source of confusion for many Saint John residents,” and questioned the choice of the Hope Wellness Centre as a screening site.

Story continues below advertisement

“It doesn’t make sense to move the testing site to the far end of town.”


Tweet This

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Advertisement

“People don’t know what’s going on,” Lowe says in a statement released Friday.

2:52Coronavirus outbreak: New Brunswick investigating 1st possible community spread case among 12 newly confirmed

Advertisement

Coronavirus outbreak: New Brunswick investigating 1st possible community spread case among 12 newly confirmed

Advertisement

The Hope Wellness Centre is located on Loch Lomond Road,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleB.C. health-care professionals warn about use of unproven COVID-19 treatments and medications
Next articleSchool District 60 releases learning plan amid COVID-19 pandemic

More Articles Like This

B.C. health-care professionals warn about use of unproven COVID-19 treatments and medications

Health Global News - 0
A group of B.C. health-care professionals has issued a warning about the threats posed by unproven treatments and medications for COVID-19. Contrary to information spreading...
Read more

BC Transit to limit number of passengers for physical distancing

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Transit has announced it is taking additional measures to support physical distancing by reducing the number of passengers...
Read more

More Canadians have now died of coronavirus than SARS

Health Global News - 0
The novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, has now killed more Canadians than SARS. As of Friday afternoon, federal and provincial health authorities were reporting more than...
Read more

Indigo announces 5,200 temporary layoffs amid coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted March 27, 2020 2:54 pm 1:18Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says EI system will be ‘scaled up’ to meet new demand by April...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv