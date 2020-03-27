third-move-for-saint-john-covid-19-testing-site-causing-confusion,-says-mla

Saint John’s coronavirus testing centre has had a few homes since Horizon Health Network put it in place earlier this month.

Residents in the Saint John area who wished to be tested for COVID-19 were originally directed to Exhibition Park before the test site was relocated to the city’s north end.

Now, the testing location has been moved for the third time, based out of the Hope Wellness Centre on Saint John’s east side.

Horizon health said the decision came after community feedback.

But Saint John Harbour MLA Gerry Lowe said the triple-relocation is “a source of confusion for many Saint John residents,” and questioned the choice of the Hope Wellness Centre as a screening site.

“It doesn’t make sense to move the testing site to the far end of town.”



“People don’t know what’s going on,” Lowe says in a statement released Friday.

The Hope Wellness Centre is located on Loch Lomond Road,

