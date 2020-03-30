Health

This week ‘critical’ for Canada’s fight against coronavirus, officials say. Here’s why

Avatar
By Global News
this-week-‘critical’-for-canada’s-fight-against-coronavirus,-officials-say.-here’s-why

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John sees lots of snow, improved conditions expected for later this week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John and the Peace Region experienced a significant amount of snowfall over...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Oilsands producers in the red as blended bitumen price dips below $4 per barrel

CALGARY — Analysts say oilsands producers are likely losing money or barely breaking even as prices for Western Canadian...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province issues guidance to retail food and grocery stores operating during COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Government of British Columbia says it is taking unprecedented measures to slow the transmission of...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

As Canada continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, officials say this week will be “critical” in the country’s fight against the outbreak.

“This is a really critical week in our fight against the coronavirus,” Canada’s deputy prime minister, Chrystia Freeland, said at a press conference on Monday, urging Canadians to continue physical distancing.

“I know that it is hard, but we all must stay strong and stay at home unless we are doing essential work like stocking the shelves in our grocery stores, like working on the frontlines of our health-care system.”

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Freeland’s remarks echoed those from Canada’s chief public health officer, who on Sunday said this week would be “very, very important” to understand trends in the pandemic and to determine whether physical distancing has been effective.

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Theresa Tam said she would be keeping an eye on what’s happening in Quebec, Ontario and Alberta — where there has been community transmission of COVID-19 — to see if there has been a drop in new cases, like what has been reported in B.C.

Across the country, federal and provincial health officials have banned large gatherings, closed non-essential businesses and advised Canadians to practise physical distancing to limit the spread of COVID-19.

On Friday, health officials in B.C. released modelling that showed the province’s rate of increase in cases had dropped from about 24 per cent to 12 per cent.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous article2 inmates at maximum-security prison test positive for COVID-19: officials

More Articles Like This

2 inmates at maximum-security prison test positive for COVID-19: officials

Health Global News - 0
Public health officials say two inmates at a maximum-security prison in Quebec have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In a press release issued Monday,...
Read more

Publisher lifts limit on eBooks for libraries in light of novel coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
Macmillan Publishers lifted the embargo it previously put in place limiting the number of titles for eBooks public libraries could buy due to the...
Read more

Here’s who’s eligible and how to apply for Canada’s coronavirus wage subsidy

Health Global News - 0
If you’re a business struggling with the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the government’s promised wage subsidies are on the way. Prime Minister Justin...
Read more

Coronavirus: WestJet extends international flight suspensions to May 4

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted March 30, 2020 1:57 pm Updated March 30, 2020 2:02 pm 1:33New domestic travel restrictions come into effect amid COVID-19 concerns New travel...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv