Toilet paper shortage strikes Fort St John amid fears of coronavirus

By Scott Brooks

News

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Amid fears of the coronavirus spreading, many stores across Canada, including here in Fort...
Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Amid fears of the coronavirus spreading, many stores across Canada, including here in Fort St. John, are experiencing a toilet paper shortage as many prepare for a possible pandemic.

All over social media, there have been reports of toilet paper being sold out at stores just as fast as it is stocked on the shelves.

Fort St. John Save-On-Foods Store Manager, Paul Hartman, says his store has seen a recent spike in toilet paper sales.

Hartman says while toilet paper is sold out, he reassures customers that more is on the way, with it being shipped to the store five-times-a-week, and there is currently no limit on how many each customer can purchase.

Health Officials remind the public that toilet paper serves no protection against the coronavirus and that the best defence is to wash your hands often.

