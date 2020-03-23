Health

Toronto hospital holds mask drive as groups sound alarm over impending shortage

Avatar
By Global News
toronto-hospital-holds-mask-drive-as-groups-sound-alarm-over-impending-shortage

Avatar
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted March 23, 2020 6:16 am

Updated March 23, 2020 6:35 am

Community Interviews with Moose FM

1:33Coronavirus outbreak: Canada to help medical equipment makers scale-up production

WATCH ABOVE: Coronavirus outbreak: Canada to help medical equipment makers scale-up production. The federal government is unveiling a plan to have companies quickly produce supplies of needed medical equipment to cope with the rapidly multiplying cases of COVID-19 across Canada. (March 20, 2020)

TORONTO – A Toronto hospital is accepting donations of face masks and other protective gear from members of the public in an effort to ward off what some say is an impending shortage.

The Personal Protective Equipment Drive at Michael Garron Hospital comes a day after two Ontario medical associations sounded the alarm about the supply of N95 and surgical masks.

The Ontario Medical Association and the Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario said there is a large stockpile of the masks that have expired but should still be used in lower-risk areas.

The associations are also calling on anyone with masks not currently being used to hand them over so they can be used by health workers.

They specifically called on education institutions and dental workers to repurpose their supplies.

The federal government has said it’s secured millions more masks,

