Toronto LCBO worker tests positive for coronavirus, 1st employee at agency to be diagnosed

By Global News
Global News

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) says one of its workers at a Toronto store location has tested positive for COVID, marking the first publicly confirmed case at the chain since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency confirmed the news on Friday and said the employee worked at the location at Allen and Rimrock roads, north of Sheppard Avenue West. The individual last worked at the store on March 20.

“The employee is currently resting at home and we wish them a full and speedy recovery,” the statement said.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

READ MORE: 967 active cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, province now at 18 deaths

“As a precautionary measure, this retail location will be closed to the public while deep cleaning takes place.”

LCBO officials said the agency is working with public health officials to see who had contact with the worker and who might need to take further precautions such as self-isolation.

Across the province, many LCBO stores remain open as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. There have been questions about long lines at outlets amid calls for social and physical distancing as well as whether it is considered an essential service.

However, experts and medical officials have backed the decision to keep the stores open.

Coronavirus: Canadians give 'tremendous' response to call for blood donors
Global economy has entered a recession amid coronavirus pandemic, says IMF head

