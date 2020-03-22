toronto-man-dies-from-covid-19,-marks-city’s-first-coronavirus-related-death:-public-health

Toronto Public Health (TPH) says a man in his 70s is the first person in the city to die from COVID-19 since the coronavirus outbreak began.

In a statement released Sunday afternoon, officials said the man recently travelled to the United Kingdom.

“He was tested at a hospital in Toronto and immediately began self-isolation at home,” the statement said.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

“He was reported to TPH by the hospital and a case investigation was completed.”

However, the department said the man went to Trillium Health Partners – Mississauga Hospital for follow-up care on March 14. He died on Saturday.

As of Sunday, there were a total of 220 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Toronto. Across Ontario, there were a total of 424 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Before the announcement Sunday afternoon, the province said there were three deaths connected to COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

4:01Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario government announces plan to open child care centres for frontline workers

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s medical officer of health, reiterated the plea for people to restrict their interactions with others.

“Today is a very sad day for us and especially the family and loved ones of the man who passed away,” she said in the statement while extending her condolences.

“I’m asking everyone again to make every effort and take every opportunity to practice social distancing.

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS