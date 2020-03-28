Travel advisory issued for B.C. Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A travel advisory has been issued for Highway 97, Highway 52 and Highway 29 in the B.C. Peace.

Drivebc.ca says the advisory has been issued for all highways in the Peace District due to strong winds and blowing snow. A snow squall watch remains in place for the B.C. Peace. Snow squall watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the formation of bands of snow that could produce intense accumulating snow or near zero visibilities.

#BCHwy97 #BCHwy29 #BCHwy52 A travel advisory for Limited Visibility due to Blowing Snow has been issued for the Peace District. Travellers are advised to exercise caution and consider alternate plans. #Chetwynd #DawsonCreek #FortStJohn — Drive BC (@DriveBC) March 28, 2020

The Alaska Highway is still closed just past the Mile 73 road due to a collision involving six vehicles. The RCMP believe the highway will be closed for hours.

The strong winds and blowing snow have made roads in the B.C. Peace slippery with many being described as a sheet of ice. The RCMP have also asked motorists to avoid travelling in the B.C. Peace.