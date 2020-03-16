Trudeau announces closure of borders to combat spread of COVID-19

OTTAWA, O.N. – Primeminister Justin Trudeau addressed the nation, on Monday, after health officials strengthened their tone on COVID-19 as provinces took more serious measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

According to Trudeau, the Federal Government has decided to take many steps to keep Canadians safe such as temporarily closing the borders for those who are not Canadian residents or citizens and only four airports across Canada will be accepting international flights starting Wednesday.

Those airports will include Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, and Vancouver.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The essential trade of goods will not be restricted at this time.

Trudeau says non-essential travel should be postponed and anyone who travels outside of Canada should stay away from school or work for 14 days in self-isolation upon return.

In addition, the Government will be making $10 billion available to businesses that may be affected by the pandemic.