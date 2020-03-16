HealthNewsRegional

Trudeau announces closure of borders to combat spread of COVID-19

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
trudeau-says-government-eyeing-ways-to-curb-covid-19-spread-as-pandemic-declared

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Trudeau announces closure of borders to combat spread of COVID-19

OTTAWA, O.N. - Primeminister Justin Trudeau addressed the nation, on Monday, after health officials strengthened their tone on COVID-19...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Child Development Centre raises $76,222 for the 46th Annual Talent Show

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Child Development Centre (CDC) raised $76,222 for its 46th Annual CDC Talent Show. The...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

McDonald’s Play Place closed, until further notice

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Mc Donald's located on the Alaska Hwy has made the decision to close...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

OTTAWA, O.N. – Primeminister Justin Trudeau addressed the nation, on Monday, after health officials strengthened their tone on COVID-19 as provinces took more serious measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

According to Trudeau, the Federal Government has decided to take many steps to keep Canadians safe such as temporarily closing the borders for those who are not Canadian residents or citizens and only four airports across Canada will be accepting international flights starting Wednesday.

Those airports will include Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, and Vancouver.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The essential trade of goods will not be restricted at this time.

Trudeau says non-essential travel should be postponed and anyone who travels outside of Canada should stay away from school or work for 14 days in self-isolation upon return.

In addition, the Government will be making $10 billion available to businesses that may be affected by the pandemic.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleChild Development Centre raises $76,222 for the 46th Annual Talent Show

More Articles Like This

Child Development Centre raises $76,222 for the 46th Annual Talent Show

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Child Development Centre (CDC) raised $76,222 for its 46th Annual CDC Talent Show. The CDC held its Talent Show...
Read more

McDonald’s Play Place closed, until further notice

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Mc Donald's located on the Alaska Hwy has made the decision to close its Children's Play Place until...
Read more

BC Chamber of Commerce survey on the affects of COVID-19 on business

News Tracy Teves - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The BC Chamber—in partnership with Small Business BC, Community Futures, and British Columbia Economic Development Association—is urgently seeking your input around current...
Read more

Northern BC Regional Science Fair cancelled due to COVID-19

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern BC Regional Science Fair has been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers of the Regional...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv