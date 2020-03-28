Health

Trudeau encouraged by B.C. coronavirus data, but warns ‘we’re not out of the woods yet’

By Global News
Global News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday he was encouraged by data out of British Columbia showing the novel coronavirus pandemic may be starting to level off in that province, but urged Canadians to continue social distancing measures.

B.C. health officials released new modelling data Friday that showed the transmission rate in the province had dropped by double digits as people were ordered to stay at home while most businesses shuttered.

Trudeau called the data “promising,” but added now was not the time to get complacent and start ignoring the public health orders that led to that decrease.

“People need to know that the decline in the rate of transmission happened because two weeks ago, people started heeding these instructions and started self-isolating and started engaging in social distancing,” he said.

“If we’re seeing a reduction in the spikes, that means what we are doing is working, and we therefore need to continue what we are doing. We are not out of the woods yet.”

2:07B.C. health officials release medical models of worst-case coronavirus scenarios

B.C. health officials release medical models of worst-case coronavirus scenarios

Federal and provincial health officials have ordered bans on large gatherings and the closure of non-essential businesses in recent weeks, in efforts to keep people at least two metres apart as much as possible to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

