trudeau-promises-75%-wage-subsidy-for-businesses-hit-by-coronavirus

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that he in conferring with leaders of the world’s biggest economies about the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic via a video conference with leaders of the G20. The leaders spoke about co-ordination of international efforts to contain the deadly virus and cushion the devastating blow to the world’s economy.

The federal wage subsidy for small and medium-sized businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic is jumping up to 75 per cent, the prime minister announced on Friday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with reporters at his daily update from Rideau Cottage, where he remains in isolation as cases of coronavirus continue to spread across the country.

Last week, Trudeau announced a 10 per cent wage subsidy but admitted Friday it’s not enough.

“It’s becoming clear that we need to do more – much more – so we’re bringing that percentage up to 75 per cent for qualifying businesses,” he said. “This means people will continue to be paid even though their employers have to slow down or stop their businesses.”

