Trudeau refuses to say if planned carbon tax increase still a go amid coronavirus

By Global News
Global News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is refusing to say whether the planned increase to the carbon tax next week will still happen even as workers and businesses grapple with the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Journalists who attended the prime minister’s daily briefing on the coronavirus from Rideau Cottage asked him whether that increase will be put on pause or still go ahead.

“We know that it is important that we put more money in the pockets of Canadians at this point when they’re stressed,” he said in response.

“Our plan on pricing pollution puts more money upfront into people’s pockets than they would pay with the new price on pollution. We’re going to continue to focus on putting more money in people’s pockets to support them right across the country.”

A reporter pushed back: “So yes or no? On carbon tax, will it go out next week?

Trudeau again dodged the question and refused to give a clear answer.

“We continue to make sure that people have more money in their pockets because that is how we designed the price on pollution.”

