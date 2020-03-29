trudeau-to-continue-self-isolation-despite-wife’s-coronavirus-recovery

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will remain in isolation at his home for almost two more weeks even though his wife recently announced she has recovered from COVID-19.

Trudeau says the couple took steps to remain apart, but staying at home for another two weeks is prudent because he was sharing a roof with someone who was ill.

“I have to continue in isolation in order to be sure that we’re following all the protocols and the recommendations by Health Canada,” he said at his daily briefing to the nation in front of Rideau Cottage.

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau issued a thank you to Canadians for their support Saturday in a Facebook video announcing she had been given the “all-clear” from both her doctor and Ottawa Public Health.

“I have a clear bill of health by medical professionals,” she said.

Gregoire Trudeau tested positive on March 13 after returning from a trip to England.

Trudeau says his wife has now taken their three kids to the prime minister’s cottage residence in Quebec while he remains at their Ottawa home.

