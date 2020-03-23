trudeau-to-offer-update-on-canada’s-covid-19-response-as-cases-continue-to-rise

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday will provide an update on his government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to his official itinerary, Trudeau will address Canadians at 11:15 a.m. ET from Rideau Cottage, where he is currently in self-isolation.

On Sunday, Trudeau announced the House of Commons will reconvene on Tuesday to pass legislation — which includes an $82-billion aid package — to support Canadians impacted by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Trudeau said the government is working closely with provinces and territories in the fight against COVID-19 but that Canada is not at the point where the Emergencies Act needs to be invoked.

On Saturday, Trudeau said the government is working with commercial airlines in order to repatriate Canadians stranded abroad.

Story continues below advertisement

0:36Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau announces House of Commons will reconvene on Tuesday to pass COVID-19 legislation

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau announces House of Commons will reconvene on Tuesday to pass COVID-19 legislation

The first of those flights — from Casablanca, Morocco — landed in Montreal on Saturday.

Advertisement

Trudeau said the government is working to secure flights to other locations, including Peru and Spain, in the coming days but said the government will not be able to help all Canadians seeking assistance.

Advertisement

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS