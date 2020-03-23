Health

Trudeau to offer update on Canada’s COVID-19 response as cases continue to rise

Avatar
By Global News
trudeau-to-offer-update-on-canada’s-covid-19-response-as-cases-continue-to-rise

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

WestJet reduces flights by 50 percent

CALGARY, A.B. - WestJet has reduced its domestic service by about 50 percent but flights to Fort...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Snowfall warning issued for the South Peace

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the B.C. South Peace.
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Snowfall warning issued for the Alberta Peace

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - A snowfall warning has been issued for the Alberta Peace.
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday will provide an update on his government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to his official itinerary, Trudeau will address Canadians at 11:15 a.m. ET from Rideau Cottage, where he is currently in self-isolation.

On Sunday, Trudeau announced the House of Commons will reconvene on Tuesday to pass legislation — which includes an $82-billion aid package — to support Canadians impacted by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Trudeau said the government is working closely with provinces and territories in the fight against COVID-19 but that Canada is not at the point where the Emergencies Act needs to be invoked.

On Saturday, Trudeau said the government is working with commercial airlines in order to repatriate Canadians stranded abroad.

Story continues below advertisement

0:36Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau announces House of Commons will reconvene on Tuesday to pass COVID-19 legislation

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau announces House of Commons will reconvene on Tuesday to pass COVID-19 legislation

The first of those flights — from Casablanca, Morocco — landed in Montreal on Saturday.

Advertisement

Trudeau said the government is working to secure flights to other locations, including Peru and Spain, in the coming days but said the government will not be able to help all Canadians seeking assistance.

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleWestJet reduces flights by 50 percent
Next articleStricter measures take effect in Quebec in bid to slow coronavirus

More Articles Like This

New approach for COVID-19 testing in Alberta targets at-risk populations

Health Global News - 0
Alberta will be changing its approach to COVID-19 testing, with a new format that prioritizes at-risk populations and those at the highest risk of...
Read more

Stricter measures take effect in Quebec in bid to slow coronavirus

Health Global News - 0
In Quebec, sweeping closures, expanded restrictions and a new testing clinic are in effect on Monday to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Shopping...
Read more

WestJet reduces flights by 50 percent

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
CALGARY, A.B. - WestJet has reduced its domestic service by about 50 percent but flights to Fort St. John remain the same...
Read more

Coronavirus: 36 Canadian Mennonite University students, 8 staff trapped in Guatemala

Health Global News - 0
Thirty-six students and eight staff members from Winnipeg’s Canadian Mennonite University are stranded in Guatemala. The South American nation closed its borders to travellers over...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv