Trudeau to offer update on Canada’s COVID-19 response as threat escalates

Avatar
By Global News
Global News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be updating Canadians again today on the latest measures being taken to try to protect the country against the steadily escalating COVID-19 threat.

Trudeau has been holding daily late morning briefings outside his Ottawa residence where he remains in self-isolation after his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, tested posted for the novel coronavirus.

As the number of Canadians infected with COVID-19 climbed to 1,331 yesterday, and the death toll from the illness rose to 19, further actions were being taken to try to slow the spread of the virus and prevent health-care facilities from being overwhelmed.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Coronavirus outbreak: Canada working with commercial airlines to repatriate stranded citizens

Coronavirus outbreak: Canada working with commercial airlines to repatriate stranded citizens

Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island now require any one arriving in their provinces to self-isolate for 14 days, while the Northwest Territories has banned all arrivals except for existing residents and workers considered essential.

There also indications sterner policing measures could be taken to ensure people adhere to the self-isolation recommendations that health-care professionals insist are so critical in battling COVID-19.

Provincial police in Ontario are warning that people will face fines for violating orders to close certain businesses and to limit gatherings.

