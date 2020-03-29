Health

Trudeau to offer update on Canada’s response to coronavirus pandemic

By Global News
Global News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to offer an update on Sunday on his government’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to his official itinerary, Trudeau is scheduled to address Canadians at 11:15 a.m. ET from Rideau Cottage where he has been working since his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, tested positive for the virus in early March.

Global News will stream his speech here.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Canada to ban sick travellers from domestic flights, intercity trains

On Saturday, Trudeau announced that beginning Monday, domestic airlines and federally-regulated train operators will prevent anyone showing signs of illness from travelling.

“As of Monday at noon, people showing any signs whatsoever of COVID-19 will be denied boarding at all domestic flights and intercity passenger trains,” Trudeau told reporters.

A press release detailing the new measures also said the restrictions would require all air operators and intercity rail companies to do a “health check,” and screen their passengers before they come on board.

Coronavirus outbreak: Sophie Grégoire Trudeau says she has recovered from COVID-19

Coronavirus outbreak: Sophie Grégoire Trudeau says she has recovered from COVID-19
During her daily update on Saturday, Canada's chief medical officer, Dr. Theresa Tam,

