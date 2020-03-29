trudeau-to-offer-update-on-canada’s-response-to-coronavirus-pandemic

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to offer an update on Sunday on his government’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to his official itinerary, Trudeau is scheduled to address Canadians at 11:15 a.m. ET from Rideau Cottage where he has been working since his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, tested positive for the virus in early March.

On Saturday, Trudeau announced that beginning Monday, domestic airlines and federally-regulated train operators will prevent anyone showing signs of illness from travelling.

“As of Monday at noon, people showing any signs whatsoever of COVID-19 will be denied boarding at all domestic flights and intercity passenger trains,” Trudeau told reporters.

A press release detailing the new measures also said the restrictions would require all air operators and intercity rail companies to do a “health check,” and screen their passengers before they come on board.

