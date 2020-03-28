Health

Trudeau to provide update on Canada’s response to COVID-19 pandemic

By Global News
Global News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to offer an update on Canada’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to his official itinerary, Trudeau will address Canadians at 11 a.m. ET from Rideau Cottage where he is in self-isolation.

Global News will stream his speech here.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

READ MORE: Live updates — Coronavirus in Canada

On Friday Trudeau announced the federal wage subsidy for small and medium-sized businesses affected by the COVID-19 outbreak would be jumping up to 75 per cent.

Trudeau had previously announced a 10 per cent wage subsidy, but conceded that it wasn’t enough.

“It’s becoming clear that we need to do more — much more — so we’re bringing that percentage up to 75 per cent for qualifying businesses,” Trudeau told reporters. “This means people will continue to be paid even though their employers have to slow down or stop their businesses.”

1:59New federal help for small and medium-sized businesses

Meanwhile on Friday, Canada’s deputy chief public health officer said Canada’s fight with COVID-19 is far from over, and that it could include a second wave.

Dr.

