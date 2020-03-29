Trump alleges some U.S. hospitals are hoarding ventilators as coronavirus pandemic grows

U.S. President Donald Trump accused hospitals on Sunday of hoarding ventilators that are in scarce supply across the United States as the coronavirus spreads, adding any hospitals not using the devices must release them.

Trump, whose critics have accused him of trying to deflect blame over his handling of the crisis, did not cite any evidence to back his accusation that hospitals were hoarding the devices.

It was also unclear which medical facilities he was referring to.

“We have some healthcare workers, some hospitals … hoarding equipment including ventilators,” Trump said at the White House following a meeting with corporate executives, including from U.S. Medical Group.

“We have to release those ventilators — especially hospitals that are never going to use them.”

2:06Trump sends mixed messages on need for ventilators, as N.Y. begs for them

His remarks came just two days after Trump invoked emergency powers to require General Motors Co to build much-needed ventilators for coronavirus patients after he accused the largest U.S. automaker of “wasting time” during negotiations.

Trump was more upbeat about GM on Sunday, saying the auto giant was “working very hard.”

