Try-It Games coming this March to Fort St John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Even though the 2020 B.C. Winter Games have wrapped up, youth can still have a chance to take part in the events that were featured in the Games by coming out to the Try-It Games event.

According to Community Development Chair for the 2020 B.C. Winter Games, Cheryl Montgomery, The Try-It Games are an initiative that grew from the Legacy of the Games community development committee.

Montgomery says this event allows the youth of Fort St. John to try out and potentially join new sports in safe environments with proper guidance and coaching following the conclusion of the Winter Games.

- Advertisement -

A number of sporting events, such as diving, ringette, and wheelchair basketball, are scheduled to take place on March 13 and 15 at various venues within the City.

For more information on the Try-It Games event, you can contact Cheryl by phone at 250-261-4486 or by email to info@fsjchamber.com.

Here is the full schedule of events: