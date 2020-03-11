NewsRegional

Tumbler Ridge UNESCO Global Geopark receives funding to enhance programs

By Scott Brooks
The Tumbler Ridge UNESCO Global Geopark received a donation of $150,000, on March 10, from Anglo American. Source Facebook

Scott Brooks

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – The Tumbler Ridge UNESCO Global Geopark has received $150,000 in funding to support the Geopark’s education outreach, tourism and Indigenous programs.

According to the Geopark, the $150,000, donated by Anglo American, will go to support new projects, such as building a new Geo Interpretive Centre, a mobile interpretive trailer and local exhibit pods that park visitors and locals can walkthrough.

The GeoPark says, more importantly, the partnership will also see enhanced recognition of their Indigenous neighbours and their stories throughout the Geopark, boost their educational and community resources and increase support of local tourism through a digital campaign.

The Tumbler Ridge UNESCO Global Geopark is a region of international significance that features waterfalls, dinosaur footprints, alpine hikes and caves.

