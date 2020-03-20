HealthNewsRegional

Two cases of coronavirus confirmed in Grande Prairie

By Scott Brooks
Coronaviruses take their name from their crown-like halo.Credit: EYE OF SCIENCE/SPL

Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Alberta Health Services announced on Friday, March 20, the confirmation of two cases of the coronavirus in Grande Prairie.

These two cases are the first for the area and join a total of 17 cases within the Alberta North Zone.

On Friday, Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, announced 49 additional COVID-19 cases across Alberta, bringing the total to 195.

According to Hinshaw, ten patients who tested positive for the virus are in hospital, with five currently in ICU.

While the number of cases continues to climb across Alberta, Hinshaw reports that three patients have since recovered from the virus.

More information on the COVID-19 response in Alberta can be found on the Alberta Health Services website.

