Two Fort St. John businesses win awards at the Northern BC Housing Awards of Excellence

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The Northern BC Housing Awards of Excellence were held in Prince George on Saturday, March 7th, 2020, with two local Fort St. John businesses being awarded.

Best Custom Home $500k-$750k was Angele’s Drafting & Design, who lives and operates her business in Fort St. John. She is on the board of directors for the Canadian Home Builders’ Northern BC as the 2nd Vice-President

The Environmental Initiative Award went to BC Housing Fort St. John for the Passive House Apartment Project.

The Northern BC Housing Awards of Excellence program and gala recognizes the work of the best builder, renovator, design, trade and supplier member companies and individuals in Northern B.C.

