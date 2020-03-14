Two residents in Northern BC in self-isolation due to coronavirus

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Saturday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in British Columbia.

According to Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are two individuals within the Northern Health region that are in self-isolation, after the cases being identified in the Vancouver and Interior health regions.

The two individuals in the Northern Health region had travelled outside of Canada. Both are now in self-isolation with mild symptoms after driving in private vehicles back to Northern Health region.

Henry reports of 9 new cases confirmed, bringing the total cases to 73 as of Saturday.

The Province is still reminding anyone who travels outside of Canada to stay away from school or work for 14 days in self-isolation upon return.

The Province is currently working with regional health authorities to set up mobile test units to test individuals for COVID-19.

Henry says the risk of contracting the virus still remains low.

In order to prevent illness, Henry reminds the public to continue proper hand-washing practices and to stay home if they are feeling ill.

On top of the new cases, Dr. Henry and Health Minister Dix, said the supply chain for grocery stores in B.C. is strong. The Province has been assured there are not shortages in the supply chain and residents do not need to make bulk purchases at this time.