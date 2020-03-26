Health

U.S. now has more coronavirus cases than any other country

Avatar
By Global News
us.-now-has-more-coronavirus-cases-than-any-other-country

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province issues further orders for COVID-19, local state of emergency suspended

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John declared a state of local emergency, on Tuesday,...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Snow squall watch issued for the B.C. Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A snow squall watch has been issued by Environment Canada for the...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Cases of COVID-19 reported in Peace River and Valleyview

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - There are two new cases of COVID-19 in the Alberta Peace.
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The United States on Thursday surpassed China and Italy as the country with the most coronavirus cases, according to a Reuters tally, as New York, New Orleans and other hot spots faced a surge in hospitalizations and looming shortages in supplies, staff and sick beds.

Medical facilities were running low on ventilators and protective masks and were hampered by limited diagnostic testing capacity.

The number of U.S. cases of coronavirus reached 81,378, the Reuters tally showed. China was second with 81,285 cases, and Italy third with 80,539 cases.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Tallies from The New York Times and Johns Hopkins University also showed that the U.S. surpassed China and Italy on Thursday.

1:05Coronavirus outbreak: NY governor says the greatest challenge is to provide ventilators for COVID-19 patients

Coronavirus outbreak: NY governor says the greatest challenge is to provide ventilators for COVID-19 patients

At least 1,178 people in the United States have died from COVID-19, which has proven especially dangerous to the elderly and people with underlying chronic health conditions, according to a running tally based on reports from state and local public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

An expected shortfall of ventilators — machines that support respiration for people who have lost the ability to breathe on their own — was substantial, as a surge of cases overwhelms New York hospitals,

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCoronavirus: Freedom of information requests sidelined as governments focus on COVID-19
Next articleNova Scotia construction industry grapples with invisible threat of COVID-19

More Articles Like This

Province issues further orders for COVID-19, local state of emergency suspended

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John declared a state of local emergency, on Tuesday, to better prepare and deal...
Read more

Nova Scotia construction industry grapples with invisible threat of COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing daily in Nova Scotia, the province’s construction industry is adapting its practices to prevent the spread of...
Read more

Coronavirus: Freedom of information requests sidelined as governments focus on COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted March 26, 2020 5:59 pm 3:00Coronavirus outbreak: Canada now stands at 3409 total cases, 35 total deaths Canada’s chief public health officer...
Read more

Cases of COVID-19 reported in Peace River and Valleyview

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - There are two new cases of COVID-19 in the Alberta Peace. According to 2DayFM, Peace...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv