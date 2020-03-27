U.S. surpasses 100,000 coronavirus cases

The total number of coronavirus cases in the United States climbed past 100,000 on Friday.

While an increase was expected as testing has become more widely available, the U.S. has seen a rapid jump in recent days.

On Thursday, the country reached a grim milestone, surpassing China and Italy as the country with the most COVID-19 cases. China currently sits at just under 82,000 cases and Italy at more than 86,000.

Worldwide, confirmed cases rose to more than 590,000 and more than 26,900 deaths on Friday, the Johns Hopkins University and Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center reported.

The U.S. total stood at 101,657 as of Friday evening.

The state of New York is feeling the brunt of the outbreak in the U.S., with more than 44,000 cases.

In New York alone, there are more than 6,000 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. So far, more than 500 people have died.

1:35Coronavirus outbreak: U.S. death toll from COVID-19 passes 1000

The news comes as Congress passed a historic $2.2 trillion relief package which includes an extraordinary array of economic measures.

