Union of BC Indian Chiefs calls for halt on Coastal GasLink Project amid COVID-19

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs is calling on the Federal and Provincial Governments to halt construction of the Coastal GasLink Project amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter, the Union urges the Government to act swiftly to protect the public’s health from the heightened risks of COVID-19 transmission posed by ongoing construction of the Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project.

According to the Union, the most vulnerable to the spread will be frontline healthcare workers, project workers, and local Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities forced to shoulder the consequences for any disregard for health and safety.

The Union feels workers should be ordered to stay home during this time to help stop the spread of the virus, as working on the project would not be in line with federal and provincial health guidelines.

