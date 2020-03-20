United Way of Northern BC initiates COVID-19 Relief Fund

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The United Way of Northern BC (UWNBC) has initiated a COVID-19 Relief Fund to help the most vulnerable.

According to the UWNBC, it has been working with local social service agencies and partners to determine the social needs emerging in the community as a collective response to COVID-19.

The UWNBC shares they are seeing needs for seniors, homeless, those struggling with mental health and addictions, and those needing food supports. In order to get resources to the agencies and people that need it most, UWNBC has initiated a COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Trista Spencer the Executive Director for UWNBC shares, this global crisis has sparked UWNBC to do whatever it can in this incredibly challenging time.

“As we are driven to help, we know that others are looking to do the same. Our human need to connect and help is strong,” said Spencer.

Spencer shares UWNBC is reaching out to community partners across Northern BC to collect information on emerging needs and to share information, and resources so they can come together to do whatever we can to help.

“Agencies and their clients, the most vulnerable in our communities, need us more right now than ever. We are hoping the COVID-19 Relief Fund we have enabled will give people the opportunity to help in this crisis, getting direct assistance out as rapidly as possible to the people of Northern BC,” says Spencer

Working with community partners, United Way has identified the following needs, while anticipating they will continue to grow:

Seniors Isolation – this is a long-running issue, particularly for our rural and remote regions. Unfortunately, the current situation as amplified this exponentially and these seniors don’t just have a lack of socialization, they need food, prescriptions and personal care items to sustain a healthy way of being.

Food Security – people need food and we are getting reports of food banks closing or having no food or funding to help. Many programs across the north that need to close due to social distancing, are also the opportunities that people have to get necessary food and care items. This is being reported across the region.

Capacity for Community Services – a significant number of responses from communities include a reduction of hours, closures of programs, or complete closure of the service agency. Resources would help them to continue to do their vital work.

Mental Health & Addictions – not only is there more stress on the entire population at this time, our population that deals with mental health and addiction issues have become particularly vulnerable, especially with their support programs needing to close their doors.

Volunteer Support – while there are some volunteers moving into isolation, there are others who want to help out. We are hearing that critical programs are at risk because their volunteer support has dropped or completely gone away. We are looking for opportunities to deploy volunteers where they are needed.

UWNBC truly hopes that the development of the COVID-19 Relief Fund will help in these efforts. To donate, CLICK HERE and select COVID -19 Fund.