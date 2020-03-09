United Way of Northern BC now accepting applications for Community Investment and Impact Program funding

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The United Way of Northern British Columbia is now accepting applications for funding through their Community Investment and Impact Program.

According to the United Way, Funding is available for programs that fall under United Way’s three pillars:

From Poverty to Possibility,

Healthy People – Strong Communities,

and All That Kids Can Be.

Last year the United Way of Northern B.C., through the Community Investment and Impact Program, provided funding to 51 programs in 16 communities, including regionally run programs such as bc211.ca and the Crisis Prevention and Intervention Centre for Northern B.C.

Applications are due by noon on April 30 for the funding period of October 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.

More information on how to apply for funding can be found at unitedwaynbc.ca.