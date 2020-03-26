Health

Via Rail employee tests positive for COVID-19

Avatar
By Global News
via-rail-employee-tests-positive-for-covid-19

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

School District 60 to provide update on learning plan this Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 has announced that it will be providing an update this Friday,...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

April 2020 proclaimed as Sikh Heritage month

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Guru Nanak Sikh Temple and Cultural Society of Fort St. John requested April 2020,...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

BC to establish Provincial Supply Chain Coordination Unit amid state of emergency

VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan and Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, announced, on Thursday,...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

A Via Rail employee who was recently working aboard intercity trains has tested positive for COVID-19, the national Canadian passenger rail service says.

In an email to Global News, a Via Rail spokeswoman said the employee was doing well and in self-isolation at home.

The company was still in the process of reaching out to passengers who may have come into contact with the employee, according to the spokeswoman.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“Although possible exposure remains minimal, we have made sure that all our employees and crews were notified as soon as we were made aware of the situation, and we will remain in contact with them through the following weeks,” Marie-Anna Murat, Via Rail’s senior director of corporate communications, wrote in an email to Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are in the process of contacting passengers who might have been in direct or indirect contact with our employee.”

Via Rail did not immediately confirm which route the employee was working on, however it had previously suspended service on all routes outside of Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba due to the risks posed by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

It was not immediately clear how the employee had contracted the virus that causes COVID-19. But the diagnosis indicates that hundreds of people may have been unwittingly exposed to the virus through passengers or crew members who were potentially infected and able to spread the disease within their communities.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous article170 new cases of coronavirus in Ontario, total reaches 837 active cases
Next articlePrince Edward Island’s top doctor to provide COVID-19 update

More Articles Like This

Campobello Island residents say trek through Maine raises COVID-19 concerns

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted March 26, 2020 1:17 pm Updated March 26, 2020 1:18 pm Some residents of Campobello Island, N.B., who must drive into the...
Read more

New Brunswick to provide update on COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
New Brunswick is set to provide an update on the novel coronavirus pandemic in the province Thursday, a day after confirming there are 26...
Read more

Nova Scotia now has 73 coronavirus cases, with 1 not linked to travel or earlier cases

Health Global News - 0
One of the five new cases of the novel coronavirus in Nova Scotia cannot be linked to travel or an earlier case, according to...
Read more

BC to establish Provincial Supply Chain Coordination Unit amid state of emergency

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan and Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, announced, on Thursday, the next steps under the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv