Victim in Beaverlodge loses over $20,000 to CRA Phone Scam

BEAVERLODGE, A.B. – Beaverlodge RCMP are warning the public of Canada Revenue Agency scams following a victim losing over $20,000.

According to RCMP, they received a call from a member of the public regarding a possible Canada Revenue Agency scam.

Further investigation revealed that a 56-year-old resident of the Beaverlodge area reported receiving a phone call from someone claiming to be an “officer” with Service Canada, stating that a large sum of money was owed to the CRA.

Police say the victim then withdrew over $20,000 in separate withdrawals and sent it to an account provided through an email with an enclosed barcode. It is believed the money was sent through a form of crypto-currency.

RCMP continue to remind the public that a Government Agency would never ask for personal information or demand payment over the phone.