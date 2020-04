VICTORIA, B.C. – Premier John Horgan will address B.C. on the COVID-19 virus.

The Provincial address is expected to cover how the Province is working to prevent the spread of COVID-19, protecting important public services, and getting help in the hands of the people who need it most.

Watch the address at the link below starting at 6:15 p.m.

