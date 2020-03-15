Health

Virus brings new travel restrictions, lockdowns and closures

Avatar
By CTV News
virus-brings-new-travel-restrictions,-lockdowns-and-closures

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Alberta to close schools and daycares immediately

EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta has announced that Schools, Daycares and Post Secondary Schools are...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Northern Health launches COVID-19 info line for northern residents

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Northern Health has launched a COVID-19 online clinic and information line.
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Two residents in Northern BC in self-isolation due to coronavirus

VICTORIA, B.C. - Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Saturday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus...
Read more
Avatar
CTV News

ROME —
Daily life came to a grinding halt around much of the world Sunday amid new travel restrictions, border shutdowns and sweeping closures of restaurants and bars aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The numbers of cases and deaths continued to rise, including in hard-hit Italy where 368 more deaths brought its overall toll to 1,809. With the country under a nearly week-old lockdown, Pope Francis ventured out of the Vatican to visit two churches in Rome to pray for the sick, a spokesman said.

Public worship was curtailed in many places as faith leaders gave sermons to empty pews or moved to online services. Muslim authorities announced that the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City would be closed indefinitely, and the Vatican said next month’s Holy Week services would not be open to the public.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Americans returning from abroad found historic closures in cities and faced chaos at airports as overwhelmed border agents tried to screen passengers for illness.

In Spain, long lines for food and police patrols marked the first day of a nationwide quarantine. In the Philippines, soldiers and police sealed off the densely populated capital of Manila from most domestic travellers. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced plans to limit movement nationwide, and Lebanon’s government ordered a lockdown in the country, closing down Beirut’s famed seaside corniche.

 » READ MORE FROM CTV NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleOntario implements virtual medical visits in bid to keep doctors, patients safe amid COVID-19
Next articleManila sealed off to fight coronavirus outbreak

More Articles Like This

Manila sealed off to fight coronavirus outbreak

News CTV News - 0
MANILA, PHILIPPINES — Thousands of police officers and army troops started sealing the Philippines’ densely populated capital on Sunday at the start of one of...
Read more

Ontario implements virtual medical visits in bid to keep doctors, patients safe amid COVID-19

Health CTV News - 0
TORONTO — With the COVID-19 pandemic bearing down on Canada, face-to-face medicine is about to change drastically. The Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care announced...
Read more

Alberta to close schools and daycares immediately

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta has announced that Schools, Daycares and Post Secondary Schools are being closed to students and...
Read more

How to talk to your children about COVID-19

Health CTV News - 0
TORONTO — School is cancelled, parents are staying home from work, and routines are being disrupted from morning until night. The response to the COVID-19 pandemic...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv