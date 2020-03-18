Health

Virus fatalities spike in Iran, with toll now at 1,135 dead

Avatar
By CTV News
virus-fatalities-spike-in-iran,-with-toll-now-at-1,135-dead

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

COVID-19 online directory for North Peace Region

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Energeticcity.ca is hosting an online COVID-19 directory for the North Peace Region in response...
Read more
Energy NewsScott Brooks - 0

BC Building Trades Council calling on LNG Canada and Site C to scale down projects amid COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the B.C. Building Trades Council is calling for the scaling...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Huskies Super 50/50 Draw winner to be announced tonight

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies have announced that they have sold all of the...
Read more
Avatar
CTV News

TEHRAN, IRAN —
Iran on Wednesday reported its single biggest jump in fatalities from the coronavirus as another 147 people died, raising the country’s overall death toll to 1,135.

The nearly 15% spike in deaths — amid a total of 17,361 confirmed cases in Iran — marks the biggest 24-hour rise in fatalities since Iranian officials first acknowledged infections of the virus in mid-February.

Even as the number of cases grows, food markets were still packed with shoppers and highways were crowded as families travelled ahead of the Persian New Year, Nowruz, on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi urged the public to avoid travel and crowds, telling Iranians the days ahead represented two “golden weeks” to try curb the virus.

He criticized people for not adhering to the warnings to stay home. “This is not a good situation at all,” he said.

President Hassan Rouhani defended his government’s response to the outbreak in the face of widespread criticism that Iran acted too slowly and might even have covered up initial cases. He told his Cabinet the government was being “straightforward,” saying it announced the outbreak as soon as it learned about it Feb. 19.

“We spoke to people in an honest way. We had no delay,” he added.

For weeks, officials implored clerics to shut down crowded Shiite shrines to halt the spread of the virus. The government finally closed them this week.

“It was difficult,

 » READ MORE FROM CTV NEWS

Advertisement

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleFort St. John RCMP looking for man
Next articleB.C. Cannabis Fort St. John location opens doors today

More Articles Like This

BC Building Trades Council calling on LNG Canada and Site C to scale down projects amid COVID-19

Energy News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the B.C. Building Trades Council is calling for the scaling down of some major construction...
Read more

COVID-19: Quebec has confirmed its first death due to coronavirus

Health CTV News - 0
MONTREAL — Quebec has confirmed its first death due to coronavirus. The patient who died was an elderly person in the Lanaudiere region, Quebec Premier Francois...
Read more

Technical issue prevents Ontario residents from contacting Telehealth about COVID-19

Health CTV News - 0
TORONTO — Ontario residents trying to contact Telehealth amid the COVID-19 pandemic were greeted with an automatic message Wednesday saying they were experiencing “telephone difficulties”...
Read more

Federal Government announces new financial programs

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a number of new programs on Wednesday to support Canadians and Canadian businesses. ...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv