Health

Virus toll in Iran climbs as other countries lock down

Avatar
By CTV News
virus-toll-in-iran-climbs-as-other-countries-lock-down

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Dawson Creek Casino to close Sunday night

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Chances Gaming Centre in Dawson Creek will close as of midnight Sunday.
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Kitchen fire at Northern Grand Hotel

UPDATE - The North Bar and Grill will be closed for two days while crews clean up...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Alberta to close schools and daycares immediately

EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta has announced that Schools, Daycares and Post Secondary Schools are...
Read more
Avatar
CTV News

BEIRUT —
Iran reported a record rise of 129 fatalities from the new coronavirus on Monday, pushing its total death toll to 853 amid nearly 15,000 confirmed cases. Lebanon went into lockdown and Iraqis prepared for a curfew as part of regional efforts to contain the new coronavirus.

Businesses have nevertheless remained open in Iran, with the divergent approaches adopted by local authorities reflecting continued uncertainty over how to slow the spread of a virus that has infected around 170,000 people worldwide and caused more than 6,500 deaths.

Some have opted for an even more aggressive response, with Israel authorizing the use of phone-snooping technology long used against Palestinian militants to track coronavirus patients. Civil liberties advocates say the practice will renew debate over privacy issues.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Most people experience only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, and recover within weeks. But the virus is highly contagious and can be spread by people with no visible symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Panic broke out in Iraq after authorities announced a weeklong curfew late on Sunday. People raced to supermarkets and swiftly emptied shelves, while others stocked up on kerosene and cooking gas. The curfew, which is set to begin late Tuesday, includes the suspension of all flights from Baghdad’s international airport.

 » READ MORE FROM CTV NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleMember of Iranian clerical assembly dies from virus: reports

More Articles Like This

Member of Iranian clerical assembly dies from virus: reports

Health CTV News - 0
TEHRAN, IRAN — A 78-year-old member of the Iranian clerical body that chooses the country’s supreme leader has died from the illness caused by the...
Read more

Asia urges vigilance to maintain hard-won infection drops

Health CTV News - 0
TOKYO — Millions of people began holing up at home, stocking up on supplies and keeping a wary eye on how close they got to...
Read more

Families resort to yelling to their loved ones from outside infected nursing home in Washington

Health CTV News - 0
KIRKLAND, WASHINGTON — When you walk on the street past the Life Care Center, a nursing home where the coronavirus has killed more Americans than...
Read more

Dawson Creek Casino to close Sunday night

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Chances Gaming Centre in Dawson Creek will close as of midnight Sunday. The Great Canadian...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv