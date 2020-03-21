Health

WATCH: B.C.’s daily coronavirus update with Dr. Bonnie Henry, March 21

By Global News
Global News

By Global News

Posted March 21, 2020 4:00 pm

Updated March 21, 2020 4:42 pm

Health officials are providing daily updates on the coronavirus in B.C.

Provincial Medical Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will hold a press conference each day this week at 3:00 p.m. PT as part of efforts to establish “a routine for providing the information that people need.”

The daily updates will be streamed live at globalnews.ca and broadcast live on BC1.

B.C. officials report 77 new cases of COVID-19, bringing total to 348

View more Global BC videos by clicking here


View link

