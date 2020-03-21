WATCH: B.C.’s daily coronavirus update with Dr. Bonnie Henry, March 21

By Global News

Posted March 21, 2020 4:00 pm

Updated March 21, 2020 4:42 pm

Health officials are providing daily updates on the coronavirus in B.C.

Provincial Medical Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will hold a press conference each day this week at 3:00 p.m. PT as part of efforts to establish “a routine for providing the information that people need.”

The daily updates will be streamed live at globalnews.ca and broadcast live on BC1.

