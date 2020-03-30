NewsRegional

WestJet delays flights to Dawson Creek

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
With the addition of Calgary-Dawson Creek service, WestJet Link will now operate five routes between Calgary and Cranbrook, Lethbridge, Lloydminster and Medicine Hat and one between Cranbrook and Vancouver. (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Only four people left in self-isolation at Site C Work Camp

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The number of people under self-isolation at the Site C work camp...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

WestJet delays flights to Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - WestJet has announced that it will be delaying the start of flights from...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Inter Pipeline cuts dividend and exec pay, suspends sale of bulk liquids storage

CALGARY — Inter Pipeline Ltd. is reducing its dividend by more than 70 per cent and suspending its dividend...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – WestJet has announced that it will be delaying the start of flights from Dawson Creek to July.

The airline announced the changes Sunday along with several other domestic flight changes. Flights from Dawson Creek to Calgary will now start July 3, 2020, instead of April 26, 2020.

WestJet Link is operated through a capacity purchase agreement with Pacific Coastal Airlines using its fleet of WestJet-branded 34-seat Saab 340B aircraft. Each aircraft includes six seats available in WestJet Premium, offering guests advanced boarding, no-charge for two checked bags and seating at the front of the aircraft.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Any guests that had travel booked prior to July 3, will be contacted by WestJet.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleInter Pipeline cuts dividend and exec pay, suspends sale of bulk liquids storage
Next articleOnly four people left in self-isolation at Site C Work Camp

More Articles Like This

Only four people left in self-isolation at Site C Work Camp

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The number of people under self-isolation at the Site C work camp has dropped to four people.
Read more

Inter Pipeline cuts dividend and exec pay, suspends sale of bulk liquids storage

News Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Inter Pipeline Ltd. is reducing its dividend by more than 70 per cent and suspending its dividend reinvestment plan as it deals...
Read more

District of Taylor closes Municipal office to the public

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
TAYLOR, B.C. - The District of Taylor has closed it's Municipal Office to the public due to COVID-19. A...
Read more

16 new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Alberta

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Alberta. There are...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv