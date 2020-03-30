WestJet delays flights to Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – WestJet has announced that it will be delaying the start of flights from Dawson Creek to July.

The airline announced the changes Sunday along with several other domestic flight changes. Flights from Dawson Creek to Calgary will now start July 3, 2020, instead of April 26, 2020.

WestJet Link is operated through a capacity purchase agreement with Pacific Coastal Airlines using its fleet of WestJet-branded 34-seat Saab 340B aircraft. Each aircraft includes six seats available in WestJet Premium, offering guests advanced boarding, no-charge for two checked bags and seating at the front of the aircraft.

Any guests that had travel booked prior to July 3, will be contacted by WestJet.