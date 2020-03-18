HealthNewsRegional

WestJet expands list of flights where passengers may have been exposed to the COVID-19

By Scott Brooks
CALGARY, A.B. – WestJet has expanded its list of flights, on Wednesday, where passengers may have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

On Tuesday, WestJet had announced that passengers on a flight from Edmonton to Grande Prairie may have been exposed to COVID-19 after a passenger had tested positive.

Public health officials recommend that affected individuals self-isolate for 14 days after arrival and monitor symptoms. Guests are advised to contact their primary care provider, or their local public health unit if they are concerned that they may have been exposed to or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

All guests who were on the listed flights, but not in the affected rows are advised to self-monitor for signs of cough, fever or respiratory issues and to call their local health authorities if symptoms arise within the next 14 days.

A list of impacted flights can be found on WestJet’s website.

