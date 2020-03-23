HealthNews

WestJet reduces flights by 50 percent

CALGARY, A.B. – WestJet has reduced its domestic service by about 50 percent but flights to Fort St. John remain the same at this time.

Westjet will continue to fly from Fort St. John to Calgary twice a day and to Vancouver only once a day. Although flights could still be cancelled.

“We have proudly served Canadians for more than 24 years and we are committed to providing them critical economic connectivity during this difficult time,” said Ed Sims, WestJet President and CEO. “Frequency may be reduced, but we pledge to be there for Canadians as long as possible to keep connections open and vital goods moving across our country.”

The modified schedule will run from now until April 21, 2020. These adjustments are temporary and could change as more information becomes known. See a full list of schedule changes by clicking here.

The start dates for all seasonal routes in Canada have been delayed. More information related to seasonal routes will be released later.

Air Canada has also reduced flights from Fort St. John but hasn’t made a formal announcement of the change.

