WestJet to stop all international and transborder flights

CALGARY, A.B. – WestJet has announced they will suspend commercial operations for all international and transborder flights as of Sunday, March 22 for 30 days.

WestJet says that as of tonight, transborder tickets are no longer available for sale on their website. This means the final commercially scheduled flights from international and transborder destinations will launch on Sunday night by 11:59 p.m. local time; after that, we will be operating rescue and repatriation flights in partnership with the Canadian government.

On Wednesday, March 18 at 11:59 p.m. MDT, WestJet will suspend all outbound international ticket sales for travel until Sunday, March 22 at 11:59 p.m. MDT, so we are no longer sending Canadians out of the country and can instead focus on bringing them home.

WestJet says they made the decision after Prime Minister Trudeau made the declaration that all Canadians abroad should return home.

Today, Prime Minister Trudeau made an explicit declaration to all Canadians abroad that it is time to come home. Based on this statement and the recommendations to Canadians to control the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, we have made impactful decisions related to our operations.

To assist Canadians in returning home on short notice, we are in the process of lowering prices on our remaining seats into Canada in all cabins.

In addition, we will also reduce our domestic schedule by approximately 50 per cent. At this point, all network changes are in place for the next 30 days.

WestJetters are known for our level of care and this situation is no different. While this is a difficult time, we now have the responsibility as a Canadian airline to bring our citizens home.

-Statement from Ed Sims, WestJet President and Chief Executive Officer