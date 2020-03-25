Health

‘We’ve ventured into a battle’: Inside New York’s ERs as they fight COVID-19

Avatar
By Global News
‘we’ve-ventured-into-a-battle’:-inside-new-york’s-ers-as-they-fight-covid-19

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Dawson Creek house fire on Sunday

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek Fire Department attended and extinguished a house fire on 119th Avenue on Sunday, According...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Dawson Creek searching for Shonn Johnson

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Dawson Creek RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a man...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Parliament passes $82 billion COVID-19 aid package

OTTAWA, O.N. - The Federal Governments $82 billion aid package passed the House of Commons early Wednesday...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

NEW YORK — A “cacophony of coughing” in packed emergency rooms. Beds squeezed in wherever there is space. Overworked, sleep-deprived doctors and nurses rationed to one face mask a day and wracked by worry about a dwindling number of available ventilators.

Such is the reality inside New York City’s hospitals, which have become the war-zone-like epicenter of the nation’s coronavirus crisis.

Faced with an infection rate that is five times that of the rest of the country, health workers are putting themselves at risk to fight a tide of sickness that’s getting worse by the day amid a shortage of needed supplies and promises of help from the federal government that have yet to fully materialize.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“You’re on 100% of the time — no matter what,” said Dr. Jolion McGreevy, medical director of The Mount Sinai Hospital emergency department. “It’s been a month of full force, and that’s certainly very stressful.”

Story continues below advertisement

Patients initially showed up with fairly mild symptoms, ranging from a runny nose to a mild fever, concerned they contracted coronavirus. That shifted over the past week, McGreevy said, and now hospitals are receiving far sicker patients in need of life-saving intervention.

“These are people in severe respiratory distress, needing to be intubated and needing the intensive care unit,” he said. “We knew it was coming. We saw it in Italy and other places so we were prepared for it,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleDawson Creek house fire on Sunday
Next articleOntario confirms 100 new coronavirus cases including 1 more death, total jumps to 671 active cases

More Articles Like This

Ontario confirms 100 new coronavirus cases including 1 more death, total jumps to 671 active cases

Health Global News - 0
Posted March 25, 2020 10:56 am Updated March 25, 2020 11:33 am 2:33Coronavirus: Only essential businesses allowed open in Ontario WATCH ABOVE: As of Wednesday, there are...
Read more

Premier, health minister will update Newfoundlanders on COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
With at least 35 cases of COVID-19 now in Newfoundland and Labrador, Premier Dwight Ball is set to deliver another update on pandemic planning...
Read more

Montreal shelters’ concerns heightened after homeless man tests positive for COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
A first reported case of COVID-19 within Montreal’s homeless community has prompted concern and questions among those who care for the city’s most vulnerable. The...
Read more

Coronavirus: Air Canada starts cargo-only flights for sensitive shipments, medical supplies

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted March 25, 2020 11:24 am 1:14Air Canada lays off 5000 workers in light of COVID-19 pandemic WATCH: Air Canada lays off 5000...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv