what-happens-if-you-have-a-medical-emergency-in-the-era-of-covid-19?

TORONTO —

As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads across Canada, health officials have issued a stark warning: our healthcare system is under threat.

Amid ongoing instructions to self-isolate, the cancellation of elective procedures, and the tightening of hospital screening measures, Canadians with pre-existing medical conditions have been left with serious concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus.

But one question in particular dominates the conversation: what happens if I have a medical emergency in the midst of a pandemic?

“An emergency is an emergency,” Dr. Abdu Sharkawy, infectious disease specialist with Toronto’s University Health Network, told CTVNews.ca by phone.

“People shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that they should still seek the emergency room if they are acutely in distress. It should never be discouraged based on any degree of concern that the healthcare system is under strain.”

Sharkawy, who is working on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak, says that those with chronic conditions or anyone experiencing immediate distress should not hesitate to seek emergency medical assessment.

He notes that emergency rooms are still triaging the most severe patient cases as they normally would.

“We do not want people to think there is no recourse for them,” he said.

Those who requite in-patient care will likely notice an eerie “quiet tension” in hospital hallways, noting that most have shuttered non-essential services.

