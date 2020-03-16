what-should-you-tell-your-kids-about-coronavirus?

TORONTO —

School is cancelled, parents are staying home from work, and routines are being disrupted from morning until night.

The response to the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting Canadians of all ages — but for children, who may not be fully aware of the coronavirus or the threat it poses, the sudden societal changes can seem especially strange.

Karen Morgan has seen plenty of curiosity, anxiety and fear in children as the virus has spread around the world and across Canada.

As a teacher and a mother, the Sudbury, Ont woman says she has had to do “a lot of explaining” about the virus at work and at home.

“There is a lot of anxiety that’s created amongst young kids because they see it on the news … and they’re scared ‘Is this going to get me?’” she told CTV News Northern Ontario on March 4, prior to the Ontario government ordering all schools closed until early April.

Sometimes, the questions are more dire. Dr. Dina Kulik, a Toronto-based pediatrician, says her children have asked her if they or their relatives are going to die because of the virus.

“A lot of our kids are being exposed to a lot of scary things — myths, pseudo-science —

