Health

Why liquor stores are an essential service amid the coronavirus pandemic

Avatar
By Global News
why-liquor-stores-are-an-essential-service-amid-the-coronavirus-pandemic

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Number of people in self-isolation at Site C drops

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The number of people in self-isolation at the Site C dam has...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Case of COVID-19 confirmed in Grande Prairie County

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - A case of COVID-19 has been reported in Grande Prairie County.
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Number of coronavirus cases in BC up to 617, four new cases in Northern Health

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Tuesday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The Ontario government’s inclusion of liquor stores as an essential service permitted to stay open in the time of coronavirus set off a firestorm online.

Many questioned why alcohol sales would be allowed to continue amid a global health emergency.

But with 3.2 per cent of the population having reported alcohol abuse or dependence, and nearly 15,000 deaths attributable to alcohol, Canadians are missing the point — a number of points, according to experts.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“Alcohol dependency can be psychologically and physiologically. If the supply is cut off for that population of people, it can be potentially catastrophic,” said Elaine Hyshka, a researcher and assistant professor with the School of Public Health at the University of Alberta.

“Not everyone with alcohol use disorder who abstains from drinking will experience medical complications, but for the smaller proportion that does, it can be life-threatening,” Hyshka explained.

Story continues below advertisement

“They can go into withdrawal, which can cause seizures and other different psychiatric complications.”

2:55Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says list of businesses that will remain open can be adjusted

Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says list of businesses that will remain open can be adjusted

Advertisement

Canada’s health system is already under immense pressure.

Advertisement

The influx of COVID-19 cases has driven parts of the country to look at new ways to meet the demand for treatment,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleMLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – COVID-19 & Physical Distancing
Next articleCoronavirus: New texting initiative gives Albertans mental health support

More Articles Like This

Number of people in self-isolation at Site C drops

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The number of people in self-isolation at the Site C dam has dropped to 12.
Read more

Case of COVID-19 confirmed in Grande Prairie County

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - A case of COVID-19 has been reported in Grande Prairie County. The Province of Alberta...
Read more

Coronavirus: New texting initiative gives Albertans mental health support

Health Global News - 0
Albertans who feel they need a little extra mental health support as they face the COVID-19 pandemic have a new outlet to seek out...
Read more

Number of coronavirus cases in BC up to 617, four new cases in Northern Health

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Tuesday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in British Columbia. According to the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv