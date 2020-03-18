Health

Why you keep touching your face and how to stop doing it

By CTV News
CTV News

TORONTO —
As public health officials repeatedly advise people to stop touching their faces in order to protect themselves against the new coronavirus, many individuals are starting to notice how often they do it and how difficult it is to stop.

Healthcare professionals have warned the public to wash their hands often and to avoid touching their faces, particularly their eyes and mouths, because severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus which causes COVID-19, can linger on some surfaces for hours or even days.

While it sounds simple enough, many people touch their faces multiple times a day with one study out of the U.K., which came out a few years ago, suggesting it could even be as often as 23 times an hour.

Vivian Lee, a clinical psychologist, said there’s a simple explanation for why most people touch their faces throughout the day.

“For most of us, it’s just an automatic habit,” she told CTV’s Your Morning on Wednesday. “It’s so automatic, we don’t notice it.”

For others, Lee said they might touch their face by absentmindedly rubbing their chin or temples when they’re stressed. For an even smaller population still, she said they could touch their faces as a form of compulsive behaviour.

Now that people have been warned not to touch their faces, Lee said they’re probably more aware of how often they’re doing it.

